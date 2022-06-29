Tribunal sets aside RO’s rejection of PPP Senate candidate’s nomination papers

Karachi: An election tribunal on Tuesday set aside the returning officer’s (RO) order with regard to the rejection of nomination papers of the Pakistan Peoples Party’s candidate in a by-election for the Senate.

PPP candidate Dr Khalida Sikandar had filed the appeal against the RO’s June 24 order that rejected her nomination papers for Senate. A counsel for the appellant submitted that the nomination papers of the appellant had been rejected by the RO on grounds that original CNIC was not produced at the time of the scrutiny of nomination papers and the candidate chose not to appear in person. He submitted that the order of the RO was not in conformity with the Section 110 of the Election Act, 2017 and therefore, it could not be sustained. A law officer representing the Election Commission of Pakistan submitted that though there was no such requirement as recorded in the order, no legible copy of the CNIC was provided and this led to the rejection of the nomination papers.The election tribunal headed by Justice Mohammad Junaid Ghaffar, after hearing the arguments and perusal of the record, observed that a nomination could be filed on the basis of an attested copy of the CNIC, whereas, the nomination paper could be delivered to the RO by the candidate in person or by his or her proposer or seconder or through an authorised representative.

The tribunal observed that admittedly the nomination papers were submitted through an authorised person and to that effect, no exception had been drawn. The tribunal observed that the law did not provide that the original CNIC must necessarily be shown to the RO.

The judge observed that the RO could provide an opportunity to the candidate for making compliance with any such requirement or wish of the RO instead of rejecting the nomination papers. The tribunal observed that impugned order appeared to be in total disregard for the provisions of the Section 110 of the Election Act 2017. It remarked that it was surprised as to how the provincial election commissioner, who was also the RO, could pass such an absurd and illogical order. The tribunal allowed the appeal and set aside the RO’s order with regard to the rejection of nomination papers of the appellant, and directed the RO to accept the nomination papers.