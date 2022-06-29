President Alvi stresses need for studying arts and literature

Karachi: President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the academia to conduct research and market surveys to assess the demand for graduates of different faculties, particularly in the subjects related to arts and literature.

Chairing a meeting at the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology on Tuesday, he said studying arts and philosophy helped shape a comprehensive and balanced personality, and teaching of these fields should be given importance. Fuuast Vice Chancellor Dr Athar Ata and faculty heads attended the meeting.

Addressing the faculty, the president said that higher educational institutions must promote the values of peace, welfare and inclusivity through studies in the field of arts and literature. He urged the faculty to make Fuuast a role model institution for the promotion of arts and literature in the country, with a special focus on enabling its graduates to utilise their skills in earning a decent livelihood for themselves. Highlighting the importance of inclusive education for differently-abled students, President Alvi said that visually-impaired and physically-impaired students should be enrolled in higher educational institutions with regular students and training should be provided to the teachers to enable them to understand special education requirements.

“The purpose of special education should not only be providing skills and education to differently-abled students but [also to ensure] they are empowered to actively participate in the socio-economic development of the country,” he said.

Referring to the Higher Education Commission’s partnership-research model, the president stressed the need for enhancing collaborations and developing linkages between academia and the private sector.

He said that the practical exposure of students in different sectors would help them understand the market requirements in their respective fields. He also highlighted that the HEC in collaboration with Coursera had provided access to 4,000 free courses to students and teachers in different fields and urged them to continue to enhance their skills by utilising this valuable online source of learning.

Earlier, the Fuuast VC briefed the president about the performance of the varsity. President Alvi asked Dr Ata to work towards regularisation of the faculty on a priority basis.