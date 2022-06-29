Man self-immolates after losing belongings in fraud

LAHORE: A man attempted suicide through self-immolation in front of the Lahore Press Club on Tuesday.

The victim identified as Majid Jahangir was frustrated over fraud. He reportedly had protested that some people accompanied by his wife had committed fraud with him and deprived him of all his belongings. He was moved to hospital for treatment as he received 40 percent burns.

MAN KILLS WIFE: A man shot dead his wife after failing to convince his in-laws for reconciliation over scuffles with wife in Wahdat Colony on Tuesday. Reportedly, the victim Shamim Bibi was married to Amir. Their relationship had soured and she had left him to stay with her parents.

On the day of the incident, a neighbour had arranged a reconciliatory meeting. As he went outside to bring out tea for the couple, the suspect Amir shot at her. Shamim received bullet injuries and died on the spot. Police teams removed the body to morgue.

SUICIDE: A 25-year-old man shot at himself to death in the Sundar area after being frustrated over personal issues on Tuesday. Reportedly, the victim Aqeel was depressed due to his poor financial issues. On the day of the incident, he shot himself dead. Police removed the body to morgue.