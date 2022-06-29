Tayyab, Asim, Ammad move ahead in Tuanku Muhriz Trophy

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Tayyab Aslam, Asim Khan, and Ammad Fareed moved into the pre-quarterfinals of the $10,000 Tuanku Muhriz Trophy in Malaysia on Tuesday.
In the first round of the PSA Challenger 10 event, Amaad defeated Hafiz Zhafri from Malaysia 11-7, 11-3, 6-11, 11-4 in 38 minutes. Top seed Tayyab and third seed Asim got byes.
Tayyab is drawn against unseeded M Nasser from Egypt in the second round.
Asim will face unseeded Abdallah Elmasry from Egypt and Amaad will be up against eighth seed Ong Sai Hung from Malaysia.
