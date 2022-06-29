Call to follow WADA rules in letter and spirit

ISLAMABAD: Sports psychologist Quratul Ain has urged the national athletes to follow doping rules in letter and spirit to feel free to perform at national and international levels.
She was speaking at the seminar arranged by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to inculcate awareness among the national and international athletes.
“You can perform to the best of your abilities by following the anti-doping rules in letter and spirit. Once you stay clean and tension-free, you can focus on the improvement of your performance. In that way, you can improve your performance leaps and bounds.”
Dr Abdul Qadoos Jamali also spoke on the occasion. The participants also included athletes traveling to the UK for Commonwealth Games, to stay vigilant. ‘Besides following the WADA Rules, the COVID protocol must be followed properly,” Dr Shabina Mushtaq said.
GROS-ISLET, Saint Lucia: West Indies wasted no time on a day when more than five hours were lost to the elements to...
LEEDS: England captain Ben Stokes has insisted there will be no let-up from his side when they face India just days...
HOVE: Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan, who is representing Sussex, smashed a magnificent century against Derbyshire in...
KARACHI: Health and anti-doping awareness campaign started at the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad on Tuesday...
LONDON: Lewis Hamilton said the “time has come for action” after being the subject of a racially offensive term...
MILAN: Romelu Lukaku is expected to land in Italy on Tuesday evening ahead of his return to Inter Milan on loan from...
Comments