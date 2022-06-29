Call to follow WADA rules in letter and spirit

ISLAMABAD: Sports psychologist Quratul Ain has urged the national athletes to follow doping rules in letter and spirit to feel free to perform at national and international levels.

She was speaking at the seminar arranged by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to inculcate awareness among the national and international athletes.

“You can perform to the best of your abilities by following the anti-doping rules in letter and spirit. Once you stay clean and tension-free, you can focus on the improvement of your performance. In that way, you can improve your performance leaps and bounds.”

Dr Abdul Qadoos Jamali also spoke on the occasion. The participants also included athletes traveling to the UK for Commonwealth Games, to stay vigilant. ‘Besides following the WADA Rules, the COVID protocol must be followed properly,” Dr Shabina Mushtaq said.