Pakistan to face BD in NZ tri-series opener

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed participation of the men’s team in a T20I tri-series scheduled from October 7 to 14 in New Zealand as part of preparations for the T20 World Cup.
An official of the PCB revealed that all matches of the tri-series will take place at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.
Pakistan will depart for Christchurch on October 4 after the seven-match T20I series against England on October 2. Pakistan will also take part in the ACC T20 Asia Cup, scheduled from August 27 to September 11 in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Tri-series Schedule
7 Oct –Pakistan v Bangladesh
8 Oct – Pakistan v NZ
9 Oct – Bangladesh v NZ
11 Oct – New Zealand v Pak
12 Oct – Bangladesh v NZ
13 Oct – Bangladesh v Pak
14 Oct – Final
