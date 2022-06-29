Timeframe clash: PVF to send mixed teams for AVC Cup, Islamic Games

KARACHI: Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) has decided to form two different mixed teams, comprising seniors and juniors in order to handle schedule conflict as both AVC Cup and Islamic Games fall within the same time-frame -- in August.

“Initially we were considering sending the senior team to both the events but as both fall within the same time-frame we have now decided to form two mixed teams, featuring seniors and juniors, and field them in these events,” the PVF chairman Chaudhry Mohammad Yaqoob told ‘The News’ on Tuesday.

“I think the organisers of these events have not coordinated with each other which has created the issue,” Yaqoob said.

The AVC Cup is scheduled to be held in Chinese Taipei from August 7-14 while Turkey will host the Islamic Games from August 9-18 in Konya.

Currently the senior lot and Under-20 brigade are busy undergoing training at the POF Wah.

The Under-20 team is also scheduled to feature in the 21st Asian Men's Under-20 Volleyball Championship to be held in Riffa, Bahrain, from August 22-29.

Yaqoob said that the boys have been training well under the Brazilian coach Cristiano Rodrigues Campos.

“Yes, the boys are undergoing good training.

There is an air-conditioner issue at the training facility at Wah as weather is too hot. But I have been promised by the management of the facility that the air-conditioner facility will be operational tomorrow and if it happens it will help us to at least train well during the last one month or so until the twin events,” the official said.

“It's a big issue when you train in hot weather. The boys are getting ill. The government should think about establishing training facilities in such areas where camps could be held in summer,” said Yaqoob, also a former top police official.

The PVF chairman said that the teams for the twin events will be made final in the second or third week of July. “We have already sent the names of the probables to the organisers and we plan to make the outfits final by second or third week of next month,” Yaqoob said.

He said that there will be a short break for Eid-ul-Azha. “Definitely we will relieve the players for two to three days,” the official said.

Yaqoob also confirmed the the inaugural Professional Volleyball League will begin from December 25.

“Yes we have decided to launch the league on December 25 in which six franchises will vie for the title. Each team will be allowed to play two foreign players in a game,” Yaqoob said.

“Sialkot and Islamabad will host the first edition of the league which will cost us around Rs150 million. The first leg of ten days will be held in Sialkot and the second in Islamabad,” Yaqoob said.

“Next week we are going to sign an agreement with a party relating to the league coverage and after that we will go for sale of franchises. It will be on the pattern of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Hopefully we will be able to make a good start,” said Yaqoob, also a senior POA official.

“We will definitely go for forming a draft of players.

From November 20-27 we are also going to host Central Zone international event in Islamabad, which will carry teams from South Asia and Central Asia,” Yaqoob said.

The PVF recently signed a big deal with Engro which will assist the federation in holding the league.