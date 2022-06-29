Saadi to join national camp soon

KARACHI: The country's star karateka Saadi Abbas is expected to join the national camp anytime soon to prepare for the Islamic Games pencilled in for August 9-18 in Konya, Turkey.

“Tickets have gone very expensive due to Eid-ul-Azha. I will fly to Lahore when I get a cheap ticket,” Saadi told ‘The News’ from Dubai on Tuesday.

“Yes, we have completed our season here and now I am absolutely ready to join the camp in Pakistan,” said Saadi, a former Asian champion.

Saadi delayed his stay in Dubai because of the President's Cup held recently. He is a Dubai-based fighter from Karachi and also has to his credit two golds in the Commonwealth Karate Championships and a gold in the US Open.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Karate Federation's (PKF) chairman Mohammad Jehangir said he wanted Saadi in the camp.

“His presence in the camp is crucial as he helps the boys with his experience,” Jehangir told this correspondent. “He will soon join the camp in Lahore -- once he gets the ticket,” the official said.

As many as ten men and six women fighters are training at the PSB Coaching Centre in Lahore.

The camp initially had been approved by the PSB until June 30 and it is expected to be extended until the squad departs for Konya. Two men and one woman coach are supervising the camp.

Jehangir said that the squad will be finalised after the government approves the strength. “I cannot say at this moment how many fighters we will send to Konya. We will be in a position to decide when the government gives its approval,” the official said.