Man guns down sister

Islamabad : In an episode of honour killing, a young man allegedly gunned down his sister on Tuesday in a village in Kirpa falling in the jurisdiction of Koral Police Station assuming that she had developed relations with a youth in the area, the police spokesman said.
While her family claimed that the victim was married against her will four months back and she had filed for divorce from her husband. On Tuesday afternoon when her divorce was finalised, her brother gunned her down after exchange of harsh words.
The accused, only brother of five sisters managed to escape from the scene, the police said.
The Koral police shifted the body to the hospital for post-mortem and started raiding different places to arrest the accused after registration of first information report.
Islamabad : Visiting and buying a sacrificial animal from an animal market is a tradition, but the prices are not...
Islamabad : India’s acquisition of offensive and aggressive military capability with the help of the US-led West has...
Rawalpindi : Water and Sanitation Agency has imposed an emergency to clean all nullahs in the city on priority basis...
Islamabad : The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday forecast that the country is expected to receive the...
Islamabad : The Islamabad Capital Territory police during a drive against anti-social elements arrested 11 outlaws...
Islamabad : Developing strong industry-academia linkages could play an important role to improve the economic...
Comments