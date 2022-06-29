Amendment to pension rules: Govt employees stage protest across KP

PESHAWAR: The government employees on Tuesday staged a protest across the province against amendment to pension rules.

In Peshawar, All Government Employees Grand Alliance, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, staged a protest outside the Peshawar Press Club.

Led by its chairman, S Mohammad Shah Bacha and others, the protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands.

Terming the government employees as the backbone of the institutions, the speakers said that the provincial government had failed to provide facilities to people and government employees. The country would make progress only when the employees would be financially stable, they said, adding, the government had ignored the people and its employees

Keeping in view the galloping price hike and inflation, the speakers said, the federal government announced relief to government employees but the provincial government followed anti-employees’ policy.

They said though a 16 percent raise was announced in salary, no other relief was given to the employees.

The anti-employees policy of the provincial government and finance minister, they said, had created unrest and disappointment among them.

They asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, Chief Minister Mehmood Khan to withdraw anti-employees policies.

BOONI: The government in Upper Chitral staged a rally in Booni, the headquarters of Upper Chitral.

Carrying banners and placards, they gathered at the main bazaar. They were chanting slogans against the provincial government and in support of their demands.

TIMERGARA: The All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA) staged a protest demonstration at Shaheed Chowk Timergara to demand the provincial government to exclude the clause ‘N’ in the finance bill for amending the pension rules of government workers.

Addressing the protesters, the provincial president of All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA) Syed Muhammad Shah, AGEGA Lower Dir chairman Muhammad Salim Khan and others condemned the amendments and announced to continue protest against it as it was a matter of life and death for government employees.

MARDAN: Hundreds of government employees staged aprotest rally outside the Mardan Press Club against the provincial government decision of abolishing pensions of government employees.

The participants of the rally were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands. Rallies were also staged in all other districts of the province.