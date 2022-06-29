PMLN Tehsil chairmen, others take oath

MANSEHRA: Three of five tehsil chairmen of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have taken the oath of their respective offices at the ceremonies here on Tuesday.

“We have administered the oaths to chairmen of five tehsils and the chairmen, general, women, youths and religious minorities councillors elected in all 194 village and neighbourhood councils in the district,” Mohammad Ishaq Khan Marwat, district election commissioner, told reporters.

In the district’s three tehsils - Mansehra, Balakot and Baffa-Pakhal the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz’s chairmen Sheikh Mohammad Shafee, Ibrahim Shah alias Aimi Shah and Sardar Shah Khan took the oath of office.

Marwat administered the oath to Mr Shafee and Mr Khan while Ahmad Junaid Wahidi the election Officer 1 Mansehra, administered the oath to Mr Shah.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Tehsil Chairman in Oghi Nawabzada Hassan took the oath of office from the Assistant Commissioner Hasrat Khan in Oghi.