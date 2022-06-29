 
close
Wednesday June 29, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Three injured in cylinder explosion

By Bureau report
June 29, 2022

PESHAWAR: Three people were injured in a cylinder blast at a CNG station on Ring Road near Jamil Chowk.

An official of the Rescue 1122 said Gul Habib, Rahman and Saeed sustained injuries when a cylinder went off at a CNG station. The wounded people were shifted to a hospital.

Comments