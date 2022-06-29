PTI workers stage protest against own MPA

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers from PK 114, Tiarzai Tehsil in South Waziristan, protested outside the Peshawar Press Club on Tuesday against the party’s Member Provincial Assembly Nasrullah Wazir.

Carrying banners and placards, the protestors warned the government to stage a sit-in outside the Chief Minister’s House if action was not taken against the MPA by Wednesday (today).

Claiming to be true soldiers of their party’s Chairman Imran Khan, they said they had learned from their party leaders how to make sit-ins and Dharnas successful.

They said they would stand by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and vowed to resist the actions of party MPA which they said were

The PTI workers said they had apprised all the party leaders of the alleged corruption of the MPA but no action was taken against him. They alleged that MPA was involved in misusing developmental funds and also sold out contracts to his blue-eyed people.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers asked Imran Khan and chief minister Mahmud Khan to take action against the party MPA and end their unrest.