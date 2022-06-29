49 inmates die in Colombia prison escape attempt

BOGOTA: At least 49 inmates were killed and dozens more injured early on Tuesday during an attempted prison escape in southwestern Colombia, an official from the national prisons agency told AFP. "So far there are 49 dead," said a spokesperson for the National Penitentiary and Prison Institute, adding that the toll from the city of Tulua was preliminary and "may change."
