Maxwell sentenced to 20 years for sex crimes

NEW YORK: Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a New York judge on Tuesday for helping the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse girls.

The term, handed down in the Manhattan federal court, means the 60-year-old former socialite will spend much of the rest of her life in jail. The Oxford-educated daughter of the late British press baron Robert Maxwell was convicted late last year on five of six counts, the most serious for sex trafficking minors.