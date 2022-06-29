Maxwell sentenced to 20 years for sex crimes

NEW YORK: Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a New York judge on Tuesday for helping the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse girls.
The term, handed down in the Manhattan federal court, means the 60-year-old former socialite will spend much of the rest of her life in jail. The Oxford-educated daughter of the late British press baron Robert Maxwell was convicted late last year on five of six counts, the most serious for sex trafficking minors.
CANBERRA: The High Commission for Pakistan, Canberra organised the first-ever Pakistan Mango Festival. The Mango...
SAN ANTONIO: US police on Tuesday were investigating the grim discovery of about 50 bodies in and around a trailer...
DHAKA: More than seven million Bangladeshis are still in "desperate" need of shelter and aid after deadly floods...
WELLINGTON: Nasa blasted a nanosatellite barely bigger than a microwave oven into outer space on Tuesday, part of a...
EDINBURGH: Scotland’s government on Tuesday drew the battle lines for a historic tussle with London as it announced...
NEW YORK: A New York judge on Tuesday overturned a law passed in December that allowed non-citizens to vote in local...
Comments