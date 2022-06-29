‘Ukraine facing brutality unseen in Europe since WWII’

MADRID: Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday urged alliance leaders heading to a summit in Madrid to keep up their backing for Ukraine as it faces an onslaught from Russia.

"It is extremely important that we are ready to continue to provide support because Ukraine now faces a brutality which we haven’t seen in Europe since the Second World War," Stoltenberg said ahead of the gathering in Spain.

Nato allies have funnelled billions of dollars of arms to Kyiv -- including increasingly heavy and longer-range weapons -- as it battles to hold back the Kremlin’s forces. The alliance is set to agree an additional joint package at the summit in Madrid that will include secure communications equipment, anti-drone systems and training to help Ukraine switch to more modern Western weapons in the longer term. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky -- who is set to address Nato leaders -- tweeted that he had spoken to Stoltenberg in the run-up to stress "the importance of a powerful missile defence system for Ukraine to prevent Russian terrorist attacks".

That call came after a Russian missile strike on a mall in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk, which drew angry condemnation from Kyiv’s Western backers. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has shaken Nato and reshaped the security situation in Europe. Stoltenberg has said the US-led military alliance will unveil the largest overhaul of its defence and deterrence since the end of the Cold War.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday Russia must be labelled a "state sponsor of terrorism" after a missile strike on a crowded shopping mall in the city of Kremenchuk killed at least 20. "Only total insane terrorists, who should have no place on Earth, can strike missiles at civilian objects," Zelensky said on his Telegram channel, accusing Russia of carrying out "calculated strikes" at civilian infrastructure.

"Russia must be recognised as a state sponsor of terrorism. The world can and therefore must stop Russian terror," Zelensky added. On Monday, a Russian missile strike hit a shopping centre in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk while there were around a thousand people inside.

The Ukrainian president’s deputy chief of staff, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, told a press briefing on Tuesday that "over 20 people" died in the attack, updating an earlier death toll of 18. He added that over 40 people were still missing.

"Some bodies can’t be identified because they are heavily burnt. It may take a few days to identify them," Ukraine’s Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky said at the same briefing.A Russian missile strike on a crowded mall in central Ukraine killed at least 18 people in what Group of Seven leaders branded "a war crime" at a meeting in Germany where they looked to step up sanctions on Moscow.

The leaders vowed that Russian President Vladimir Putin and those responsible would be held to account for Monday’s strike in the city of Kremenchuk, carried out during the shopping mall’s busiest hours. "Indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilians constitute a war crime," they said in a statement condemning the "abominable attack."