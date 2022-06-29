Man self-immolates after losing belongings in fraud

LAHORE:A man attempted suicide through self-immolation in front of the Lahore Press Club on Tuesday.

The victim identified as Majid Jahangir was frustrated over fraud. He reportedly had protested that some people accompanied by his wife had committed fraud with him and deprived him of all his belongings. He was moved to hospital for treatment as he received 40 percent burns.

VALUABLES BURNT: Valuables reduced to ashes in an incident of fire in a plastic factory on Band Road on Tuesday.

The fire broke out due to short circuit in the factory situated near Hafeez Road, Mian Munshi Hospital. Firefighters reached the spot on information and extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

HIT TO DEATH: A motorcyclist died in a collision between a rickshaw and a bike in Garden Town on Tuesday.

The unidentified victim was driving a bike. As he reached near Flyover towards Ichhra the bike rammed into a rickshaw. The victim fell down, received injuries and died on the spot. His body was moved to morgue.

INJURED: A shopkeeper was injured in a robbery attempt for offering resistance in Samanabad on Tuesday.

Reportedly, the victim Ghulam Ali was at his shop when two suspected robbers barged into his shop and tried to rob him. He offered resistance on which the suspects resorted to firing. As a result, he received bullet injury. Nearby shopkeepers also responded and captured a suspect identified as Salman. The other suspected robber managed to flee the scene.

ARRESTED: Two suspects have been arrested for attempting rape on a five-year-old girl in Mustafabad on Tuesday.

The victim reportedly had been visiting the vicinity along with her parents to attend a marriage ceremony. The suspects identified as Usman and Sonu lured and took her to a nearby shop and attempted rape. The victim made a noise and fled the scene. Police arrested the suspects.

SUICIDE: A 25-year-old man shot at himself to death in the Sundar area after being frustrated over personal issues on Tuesday. Reportedly, the victim Aqeel was depressed due to his poor financial issues. On the day of the incident, he shot himself dead. Police removed the body to morgue.

MAN KILLS WIFE: A man shot dead his wife after failing to convince his in-laws for reconciliation over scuffles with wife in Wahdat Colony on Tuesday. Reportedly, the victim Shamim Bibi was married to Amir. Their relationship had soured and she had left him to stay with her parents. On the day of the incident, a neighbour had arranged a reconciliatory meeting. As he went outside to bring out tea for the couple, the suspect Amir shot at her. Shamim received bullet injuries and died on the spot. Police teams removed the body to morgue.

ACCIDENTS: Around eight people died, whereas 937 were injured in 885 road traffic accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this, 529 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 408 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.