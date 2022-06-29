PTI is targeting state institutions, says minister

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan has said that PTI is targeting state institutions. One person is attacking the state and state institutions just for the sake of his personal satisfaction. PTI has become a threat to national security. There is a serious thought of taking legal action against some PTI leaders for spreading propaganda against state institutions and the judiciary.

He stated this while addressing a press conference held at CM office. Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan said that PMLN had always pursued a policy of principles and the whole nation has witnessed that whenever PMLN got the opportunity to serve the nation, it utilised all abilities in the better interest of the nation and to raise the people’s living standards.

Today when the progress of the country has been stopped and economic conditions of the country badly shattered, the people believed that only a true leadership such as Shehbaz Sharif can stable the economic conditions with his visionary approach. Malik Ahmed Khan rejected Imran Khan’s allegations about foreign conspiracy against his government. He said that he lost popularity and defeated in no-confidence motion due to his negative approach and distrust of his allies who realised the so-called political face of Imran Khan. While discussing about the allegations of interference in by-elections, Malik Ahmed Khan said that these were baseless and false allegations.

The government believes in fair and free elections. That’s why we are providing all support to Election Commission of Pakistan for holding fair and transparent elections in all the constituencies. He announced that we would win all by-elections with the support of people. He said that the people of Punjab had rejected the PTI’s negative politics as they had seen the real face of PTI leadership; therefore, PMLN would clean sweep in coming elections.

Replying a question about two assembly sessions at a time, he said that we have arranged assembly session at Aiwan-e-Iqbal for the better interest of the people as assembly secretary was not ready to allow us to present budget due to his personal grudge and presentation of budget was necessary for the development of the province. He hoped that Pakistan would make progress under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif.