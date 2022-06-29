CM approves plan to improve facilities at 85 THQ hospitals

LAHORE:Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has approved a plan to improve 85 Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals (THQ) and OPDs of all the hospitals in the province.

Chairing a meeting to provide quality healthcare facilities to the people, the chief minister directed to complete ongoing healthcare schemes without delay as the best facilities are people’s right which must be provided to them. The standard of healthcare facilities in OPDs of all the hospitals would be improved within six to eight months, he said and announced that he would supervise it personally. He also took notice of the shortage of doctors and paramedics and accorded approval to a programme to improve 85 THQ hospitals in the province.

Alongside, the chief minister directed the health department to devise a roadmap to overcome the shortage of doctors and paramedics. The OPDs should be improved in the minimum possible time to provide every possible facility to the patients, he commented and regretted that the cleanliness arrangements were unsatisfactory during his visits to hospitals. Therefore, a comprehensive plan should be implemented for the cleanliness of the hospitals, he further said. The health secretary briefed about departmental performance and improvement of healthcare facilities.

Delegation: A delegation of Ittehad-e-Tanzeemat-Madaris Pakistan led by Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandhari called on Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz at his office on Tuesday. Talking on this occasion, the chief minister said that the religious scholars had always guided the nation in every hour of trial, adding that they had also played a commendable role in elimination of the menace of terrorism and sectarianism.

The government appreciates their services on the intellectual front and consultations with the Ulema will be continued in future, the chief minister said and added that a joint committee would be constituted for further consultations and to resolve the problems of the Ulema.

seeks report: The chief minister has sought a report from the health secretary about the disfunctioning of air conditioners at Punjab Institute of Cardiology and directed to resolve the issue without delay. Emergent steps should be taken on a priority basis as patients' sufferings couldn’t be explained in this hot and humid weather; he said and directed to identify those responsible for negligence after inquiry and disciplinary action should also be initiated.

Meanwhile, Hamza Shehbaz has sought a report from IG police about rape-cum-murder of a child in Mandi Bahauddin and ordered that strict action be taken against the accused. The hardened criminals deserve severe punishment, he emphasised and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family while assuring the provision of justice to them.

Pindi Commissioner: Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has sought a report from commissioner Rawalpindi about the loss of lives due to the emission of poisonous gas in a well and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The CM also extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and directed that a report be submitted to him after investigations. Disciplinary action should also be taken against those responsible for negligence, he added.