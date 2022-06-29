Deceptive marketing harms consumers, competitors: CCP

ISLAMABAD: Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) Chairperson Rahat Kaunain Hassan has said deceptive marketing practices had a direct impact on consumers and competitors of businesses, which was why businesses should be truthful when marketing products.

She recommends businesses to, “Show what you sell and say what you mean,” which can make them fully compliant and truthful to the consumers and not allow businesses to take any undue competitive advantage.

She was addressing an advocacy session on competition law organised by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI).

RCCI President Chaudhry Nadeem A Rauf, Vice President Tallat Mahmood Awan, Former Senior Vice President Saqib Rafiq, Senior Vice President

Asim Mehmood Malik, executive committee members and representatives of the business community attended the session.

She said that businesses were free to make profits as long as they were not violating the competition principles. “Nothing bars businesses under the law from growing; per se dominance is not prohibited, it is the abuse of dominance that triggers competition law enforcement,” she maintained.

Kaunain added that enforcement creates a better understanding of the law and contributes to developing a competition culture therefore, the CCP would continue to enforce the law in letter and spirit without fear and favour as it has been doing across all sectors of the economy.

The chairperson said the CCP was also playing its part in the policy reform by offering recommendations that would enhance economic efficiencies and create a level playing field.

As part of its mandate to review the policy frameworks, the CCP’s draft pilot study on the “Assessment of Supply Chain from Farm gate to Retail” recommends policy measures for enhancing economic efficiency and eliminating distortions in the supply chain of essential commodities.

Similarly, its report on the SME sector offers recommendations for improving the economic efficiencies of SMEs. Moreover, consultative sessions have commenced on the CCP’s draft “E-Commerce Policy Guidelines” for deliberations with the stakeholders.

Clarifying the generally misunderstood linkage between the competition law and Pakistan’s comparative country ranking on the Global Competitiveness Index (GCI) of the World Economic Forum, she said that the competition law does play a role in removing entry barriers, improving market access, and creating a level playing field, but the country’s ranking in the GCI was based on other factors such as institutions, infrastructure, information and communication technologies (ICT) adoption, macroeconomic stability, health, skills, product market, labour market, financial system, market size, business dynamism, and innovation capability.

Earlier, RCCI president acknowledged the good work done by the CCP and emphasised the need to create more awareness of the competition law. He offered RCCI’s platform for educating the businessmen on the dos and don’ts of the law. He also welcomed the chairperson’s suggestion of exempting the chambers from fees for filing formal complaints with the CCP.

The RCCI’s representatives took an active part in the discussion by asking numerous questions and highlighting many issues.

The chairperson said that the CCP’s doors were open for all, and businessmen should feel free to approach the CCP through the chambers of commerce or in an individual capacity.