Stocks slip as IMF targets likely to get uglier

Stocks pared early gains on Tuesday to end lower after a government warning about more tough IMF terms spooked investors into selling for profits, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index lost 112.95 points or 0.27 percent to end at 41,765.62 after touching a high of 42,149.29 and a low of 41,609.04 points.

According to Darson Research, the PSX witnessed a volatile session as after remaining in the green zone for the first few hours of, it succumbed to profit-taking later in the day.

Darson analysts attributed this negative activity to nervousness over the fiscal and economic targets shared by the IMF.

Pakistan has received combined economic and financial targets for the seventh and eighth reviews of its IMF bailout programme and Memorandum of Economic and Finance Policy (MEFP) contains certain prior actions that would be necessary for implementation before the IMF board takes up Pakistan’s case for approval, the brokerage said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said investors off-loded selected scripts across the board dismayed by the Prime Minister’s statement that more IMF-dictated tough measures were in store amid surging inflation.

Speculations ahead of SBP policy announcement due next week and likely monetary tightening next week contributed to a bearish close, he said.

KSE-30 Shares Index also decreased 74.98 points or 0.47 percent to 15,933.83 points.

Traded shares, however, increased by 10 million to 257.163 million from 247.901 million shares. The trading value increased to Rs7.708 billion from Rs7.378 billion. Turnover in the future contracts decreased to 54.284 million shares from 60.667 million shares.

Market capital expanded to Rs6.975 trillion from Rs6.972 trillion.

As many as 123 advanced, 192 retreated, while 16 ended unchanged.

Topline Securities in its daily market review said tough economic conditions let the market to trade in range.

LUCK, NESTLE, and POL were the major gainers in the trading session, which cumulatively added 71 points, whereas FFC, BAHL, and PSO were the major decliners that cumulatively dented the index by 77 points.

The highest increase was recorded in share prices of Nestle Pakistan, which rose by Rs290 to Rs5,990 per share, followed by Bata (Pak), which increased by Rs155.10 to Rs2,288 per share. The worst decline was noted in shares of Siemens Pakistan, which fell by Rs30.01 to Rs649.99 per share, followed by Mari Petroleum which shed Rs21.48 to end at Rs1,796.49 per share.

Arif Habib Ltd in a report said the market remained under pressure as investors opted for profit-taking. “Mainboard activity remained dry whereas hefty volumes were recorded in the 3rd tier stocks,” it reported.

Sectors contributing to losses included banks (down 61.4 points), fertiliser (down 48.5 points), technology (down 21.0 points), OMCs (down 19.6 points), and chemicals (down 13.9 points).

Sara Saeed, an analyst at JS Research, said the market could not sustain the positive momentum from Monday and lost 113 points to close at 41,765.

“Going forward, investors are recommended to stay cautious and adopt a buy-on-dips strategy,” she said.

K-Electric led volumes with 28.048 million shares. The power utility closed higher by 4 paisas to Rs3.13 per share. It was followed by Oilboy Energy (R) with 23.897 million shares.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included WorldCall Telecom, Unity Foods Ltd, Cnergyico PK, Pakistan Refinery, Hum Network, G3 Technologies, TPL Corp Ltd, and TPL Properties.