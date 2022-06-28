Special persons being given skill training

Islamabad: The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) is providing skill-based training to differently-abled persons (DAPs), said an official.

According to him, the NAVTTC is imparting quality skills training as per international standards to differently abled persons in high-tech as well as conventional trades through partner institutes and well reputed universities and is playing its role for the socio-economic well-being of the differently-abled persons.

He said hundreds of persons with disabilities had so far been given vocational training in different parts of the country and a number of them are earning decent livelihood. “To organise the TVET system of the country on modern lines, the international recognized, Competency based training (CBT) system is being used, and NAVTTC is now able to deliver training in accordance with the internationally demanded and recognized requirements,” he said.

The official said the NAVTTC management has so far imparted training to about 100,000 youth, mostly in high-tech trades, with 71 per cent employment rate. He said another batch of 63,000 youth is being given skill trainings through 989 training partners and reputed universities. 95 per cent youth have expressed satisfaction over the quality of the training by NAVTTC.

“The DAPs constitute 12 to 14 per cent of the country’s population and NAVTTC is playing vital role to integrate them into the main educational and economic system through training in relevant trades and other necessary facilities. The NAVTTC is working to increase the access of DAPs to learning resources, besides facilitating them to acquire marketable skills and employment,” he said.