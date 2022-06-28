4 girls kidnapped

Rawalpindi: The captors have reportedly abducted four girls during the last 24 hours from different areas of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The crime data of twin cities shows that the police have registered two cases of kidnapping in Rawalpindi while the federal capital police have registered an abduction case in which two girls were kidnapped. A pretender Waseem Ahmed lodged a complaint with Sadiqabad police station saying that an accused and his father have abducted his 20 years old sister for illicit relation.