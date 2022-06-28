KMBL programme for women

Islamabad: Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited (KMBL) is one of the leading financial institutions in Pakistan, with a vision to accelerate socio-economic development, by promoting financial inclusion of the vast unbanked segment in Pakistan.

Recently, Khushhali Microfinance Bank partnered with the ‘Sindh Graduates Association’ (SGA) to launch a skills-development programme for women in Mirpurkhas Sindh, to create more livelihood opportunities for this impoverished segment, says a press release. The training program includes a complete ‘Tailoring-course’ for women as well as informative sessions on Financial Literacy, to impart knowledge and understanding of financial concepts along with banking products and services. The programme aims to empower the women and enable them to earn sustainable livelihoods, raise their standards of living, and understand the value of saving money and investing in their family’s future.

The participating women will be taught to realize their irrefutable role in the well-being of their household, in case their families are faced with poverty. The President of Khushhali Microfinance Bank - Ghalib Nishtar stated: Our Skill-based training programmes are a progressive step towards empowering underprivileged women, inspiring them to be independent and generate sufficient incomes to support their families.