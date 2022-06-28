11 suspects held in a week

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested 11 suspects belonging to different defunct organisations during the intelligence-based operations (IBOs) across the province during one week.

A spokesman for CTD said here on Monday that the CTD Punjab had conducted 63 IBOs across the Punjab in which 65 suspects were interrogated. During these IBOs, the CTD arrested Muhammad Isar of defunct organisation LeJ, Kashan-ul-Haq from Daish, Muhammad Hashim of TTP, Luqman Ahmad of TTP (Ghazi Force), Muzammal Shah of TTP, Lal Munir of TTP, Zia-ur-Rehman from LeJ, Muhammad Afaq of SSP, Zia Ullah of TTP, Adnan Islam of TTP, and Muhammad Bilal of TTP.