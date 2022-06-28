Boy found butchered

LAHORE : A 15-year-old boy was found dead with his throat slit in a market washroom in the Shahdara area on Monday. A shopkeeper had noticed the victim in a pool of blood in a washroom situated in a market and alerted police. A team reached there and launched investigations. The victim was identified as Mujahid, 15, a worker at a match factory. During investigations, it came forth that a suspect Sufiyan alias Sunny had murdered him. He after committing the crime had hidden himself in his aunt's house. Police arrested the suspect. Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man who was stabbed in Sherakot over marriage dispute died on Monday. The victim identified as Shan Ali had been stabbed over a marriage dispute few days back. He had been undergoing treatment in hospital. Body was removed to morgue.