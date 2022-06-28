Woman raped on pretext of providing job

LAHORE: A man allegedly raped a woman in the Ghalib Market area on Monday. The victim alleged that the suspect Shahzad had lured the victim by offering her a job. He asked her to visit near Kalma Chowk. The suspect took her to a private hotel and raped her. Police registered a case and arrested the suspect.

TRUCK BURNT: A truck caught fire in Misri Shah on Monday. Reportedly, fire broke out due to a short circuit in a truck parked at Joseph Colony near Model Kanta.

Nearby people tried to extinguish the fire. They called rescue teams. Firefighters reached the spot on information and extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident. However, the vehicle was badly damaged.

ACCIDENTS: Around nine people died, whereas 1,052 were injured in 999 road traffic accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 603 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 449 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.

ELECTROCUTED: An 11-year-old child died after electrocution from a metallic chord in Shahdara on Monday. Reportedly, the victim Usman was playing at his rooftop when he received an electric shock after a metallic chord touched a high tension wire.