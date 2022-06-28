Russia expels eight Greek diplomats

MOSCOW: Russia said on Monday it was expelling eight Greek diplomats over a decision by Athens to deliver military equipment to Ukraine, where Moscow’s troops are fighting.
Greece’s ambassador was summoned to the Russian foreign ministry and told the diplomats had eight days to quit the country, said a ministry statement. The statement referred specifically to the delivery of weapons and military material to Ukraine and the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Greece.
