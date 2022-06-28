Rare tornado kills one in Netherlands

THE HAGUE: A tornado ripped through a city in the Netherlands on Monday, killing at least one person and injuring 10 others in the first fatal twister to hit the country for three decades.
The whirlwind left a trail of destruction through the southwestern seaside city of Zierikzee, blowing the roofs off four homes and sending debris flying into the air. "There was one fatality in the tornado. In addition, the first picture is about 10 more injured. Emergency services are still busy mapping out the total size," the Zeeland province safety authority said in a statement.
