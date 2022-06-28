SL suspends fuel sales for two weeks

COLOMBO: Cash-strapped Sri Lanka announced a two-week halt to all fuel sales except for essential services on Monday and appealed to the private sector to let employees work from home after running out of supplies.
"From midnight today, no fuel will be sold except for essential services like the health sector, because we want to conserve the little reserves we have," government spokesman Bandula Gunawardana said.
