Tuesday June 28, 2022
World

Queen Elizabeth II in Scotland for royal events

By AFP
June 28, 2022

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II travelled to Scotland on Monday for a week of royal events and took part in a ceremony in Edinburgh, despite question marks over her attendance. It was the first public appearance for the 96-year-old monarch, who has been dogged by ill health, since her Platinum Jubilee celebrations ended on June 5.

