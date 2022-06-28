10 dead as missiles hit shopping centre in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine: A Russian missile strike on a crowded mall in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk killed at least 10 people and injured more than 40 on Monday, a regional governor said.

"Ten dead and more than 40 people have been injured. This is currently the situation in Kremenchuk due to the missile strike," said Dmytro Lunin, the governor of the Poltava region where Kremenchuk is located.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said "over a thousand civilians" were in the mall when the missiles struck the city, which had a pre-war population of 220,000 people. "The mall is on fire, rescuers are fighting the fire. The number of victims is impossible to imagine," Zelensky wrote on Facebook.

A video shared by Zelensky showed the mall engulfed in flames with dozens of rescuers and a fire truck outside. Emergency services also published images showing the smouldering remains of the building, with firefighters and rescuers trying to clear the debris.

The Ukrainian defence ministry said the strike was deliberately timed to coincide with the mall´s busiest hours and cause the maximum number of victims. The Ukrainian air force said the mall was hit by Kh-22 anti-ship missiles fired from Tu-22 bombers from the region of Kursk in western Russia.

"The missile fire on Kremenchuk struck a very busy area which had no link to the hostilities," the city´s mayor Vitali Maletsky wrote on Facebook. Lunin denounced the attack as a "war crime" and a "crime against humanity", saying it was a "cynical act of terror against the civilian population".

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on Kyiv´s allies to supply more heavy weapons and impose fresh sanctions on Russia. "Russia is a disgrace to humanity and it must face consequences," he wrote on Twitter.

Presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak accused Russia of being a "terrorist state". The US ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said the world would "hold the Kremlin accountable for its atrocities in Ukraine".Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday urged world powers to do their utmost to help end Russia´s invasion by the end of the year, as G7 leaders planned new sanctions and vowed to support Kyiv "as long as it takes".US President Joe Biden and his peers from the Group of Seven rich nations, meeting in the Bavarian Alps, pledged to tighten the economic screws on Moscow over its February 24 invasion of its neighbour.

The leaders put on a show of unity over Ukraine, even as the fallout from the war intensifies with soaring energy and food prices driving up global inflation. "We will continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support and stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," the G7 said in a statement on the summit´s second day.

Addressing the gathering via video-link, Zelensky urged leaders to help end the war before winter sets in and conditions for his troops become tougher. He also pressed allies to "intensify sanctions" on Moscow.

The summit host, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, signalled the G7´s readiness to do more, saying: "We will continue to increase pressure on (Vladimir) Putin. This war has to come to an end."

Among the additional steps being discussed by G7 leaders is a price cap on Russian oil imports and sanctions targeting Russia´s defence sector.The United States is planning to send Ukraine sophisticated anti-aircraft missiles to defend against Russian attacks, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday."I can confirm that we are in fact, in the process of finalising a package that includes advanced air defence capabilities," Sullivan told reporters in Germany, where President Joe Biden was attending the G7 summit.

Sullivan said Biden had told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky -- who joined the G7 talks by video link -- that the United States was preparing shipment of "advanced medium- and long-range air defence capabilities."

Sullivan said additional aid being prepared due to "urgent need" also included artillery ammunition and counter-battery radar systems, which are used to pinpoint the source of enemy artillery firing.