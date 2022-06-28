Wolff latest to leave PGA for LIV Golf

WASHINGTON: World number 77 Matthew Wolff, a 23-year-old American, is the latest player to leave the US PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, according to multiple reports Sunday.
The Golf Channel and ESPN reported that Wolff has joined the rebels who will depart for the upstart series, which stages its second event starting Thursday at Portland, Oregon.
Wolff, who won his only US PGA title at the 2019 3M Open in suburban Minneapolis in just his third tour start, was the 2020 US Open runner-up and shared fourth in the 2020 PGA Championship, each result coming in his event debut. Wolff was a runner-up in last October’s Shriner’s Children’s Open at Las Vegas and shared 40th on Sunday at the PGA Travelers Championship. According to reports, Wolff will be among the players who will compete at Pumpkin Ridge in Oregon.
