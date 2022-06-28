Babar hits ton in intra-squad practice match

ISLAMABAD: Babar Azam (111 not out) and Fawad Alam (73 not out) were on the song in the intra-squad practice match at the Pindi Stadium Monday.

Both were seen putting on 193 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket as the bowlers toiled all the day. Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi and Agha Salman picked up one wicket each as the batting side hit up 274-3 in 88 overs. Imamul Haq (50), Abdulllah Shafiq (20) and Saud Shakil (5) lost their wickets rather cheaply.