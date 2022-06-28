Robbers kill man for putting up resistance

A man was shot dead in a firing incident on Ghaus Pak Road in Korangi on Monday. Police and rescue workers reached the crime scene and transported the casualty to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy where the deceased was identified as 27-year-old Danish, son of Zahid.
Quoting initial investigations, police said the deceased was sitting outside his residence due to a power cut in the area when unidentified motorcyclists came to rob him and killed him over putting up resistance. A case has been registered.
