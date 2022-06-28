MDCAT pass mark cut to 55pc for dental college admissions

The 12th meeting of the Pakistan Medical & Dental Council has approved reducing the Medical & Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) pass mark for the dental programme from 65 per cent to 55 per cent for the upcoming admissions in dental colleges of the country.

During the meeting chaired by Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) President Dr Arshad Taqi at the PMC headquarters in Islamabad, upon the recommendations of the National Medical & Dental Academic Board in respect of the MDCAT curriculum, the weightage of subjects was approved with minor changes. The topic of gout has been removed from the curriculum.

The board’s recommendations are based on inputs from the provincial higher secondary boards while confirming that the MDCAT curriculum is in line with the National Curriculum 2006 as well as with the provincial curriculums and does not exceed or appear to hold anything to be out of the syllabus.

Some of the provincial boards suggested the removal of certain topics in biology, even though they exist in the Higher Secondary School Certificate curriculum. The academic board rejected the request because these are the topics that are significant in terms of knowledge for a student to be admitted to a dental or medical college.

The weightage of questions in the subjects of the MDCAT curriculum has been slightly modified: biology from 32 per cent to 34 per cent, physics and chemistry from 26.5 per cent to 27 per cent, English from 10 per cent to nine per cent, and logical reasoning from five per cent to three per cent. The test will consist of 210 questions based on the above.