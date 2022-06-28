Haleem rebukes Sindh govt for water shortage, crime, corruption

Corruption in Sindh has been increasing since the incumbent chief minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, assumed the CM’s office but his days are numbered as his political career would end after the next general elections.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, the leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly who belongs to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), made this remark on Monday during his over-four-hour-long speech in the House on the proposed budget of the province for the upcoming financial year 2022-23.

The opposition leader alleged in his speech that the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (Party) had been bent upon destroying Karachi as the residents of the provincial capital historically never voted for the PPP.

He went on to allege that the PPP’s rule had transformed Karachi into the fifth dirtiest city in the world. “The Peoples Party should tell as on what account it holds animosity against Karachi,” he remarked.

He said that the situation in Karachi had worsened to an extent that people of the city were not even receiving toxic water. It was most easy to find liquor in the city and most difficult to get water, he added.

He claimed that even minors in the city found alcohol easily. The PTI leader lamented that democratic traditions had been brazenly violated in the assembly that in the past witnessed politicians of higher political stature as its members.

He also decried no action taken against the lawmakers on the treasury benches who had subjected a female opposition legislator to maltreatment and also snatched her mobile phone. He also criticised the Sindh government for not convening a session of the assembly to hold a pre-budget discussion to invite budgetary proposals from the concerned MPAs.

The opposition had no representation in the public accounts committee of the house and the opposition legislators had not been consulted before the constitution of the standing committees of the assembly, he said.

He went on to claim that the opposition was being ignored during the proceedings of the house resolutions and call-attention notices presented by the opposition lawmakers were not entertained. The budgetary books had revealed that borrowing of loans by the Sindh government from banks had increased, Sheikh said, adding that the Sindh government had failed to meet its revenue collection targets during the PTI’s regime in the country.

He said that the Sindh government had failed to increase its income resources and corruption to the tune of Rs1,400 billion had been committed in Sindh.

The opposition leader cited a report of the provincial planning and development department, which, according to him, disclosed that substandard works had been carried out in up to 44 per cent of the development schemes in the province.

The PTI’s government had unveiled a record development package of Rs1,100 billion for Karachi, he said and added that it was the PTI’s rule that had made possible the launch of the Green Line Bus Rapid Transit Service and de-silting of storm water drains in the city.

He predicted that the PPP’s rule in the province would come to an end after the next general elections. The opposition leader also rebuked the provincial government over the situation of education on the province. He said the Sindh government had failed to enrol out-of-school children and the same minors had been handed rocket launchers to be used in tribal warfare.

The instances of street crime in Karachi had increased manifold, the PTI leader lamented as he chided the the Sindh government of allocating Rs130 million for the purchase of teargas shells instead of adopting measures to control the law and order situation.

Earlier speaking in the house, Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that vocal members of the then opposition had been imprisoned during the PTI’s regime in the country.

He said the PTI leaders had been in the habit of disgracing their political opponents and the party had now started conspiring against the state institutions on social media. Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani said the next elected mayor of Karachi would belong to the PPP as the Sindh government had been striving hard to build the city.

Ghani, who is also the president of the Karachi PPP chapter, said the Sindh government had carried out development works in such areas of Karachi where none of the elected public representatives including the MNAs, MPAs, and UC chairmen, belonged to the PPP.

He said that owing to its constant public service, the PPP had polled more votes in the recently held by-elections in Karachi compared to the votes secured by it in the general elections from 2008 to 2018.

He said that bloodshed had been occurring in Karachi almost 15 to 20 years back but in the present day, the provincial capital had been providing livelihood, business and educational opportunities to people coming to the city from other provinces.

He also said that baseless allegations had been levelled that the Sindh government in the new budget had merely allocated Rs10 billion for the development of Karachi. He clarified that the Sindh government had allocated a total Rs125 billion for carrying out development works in the city.