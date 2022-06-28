Minister opens polio eradication campaign

LAHORE:Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique inaugurated a seven-day polio eradication campaign by administering polio vaccine drops to children in the slums of Union Council-83.

Lahore CEO Dr Faisal, Deputy Secretary Syeda Ramallah and Unicef officials were present. Khawaja Salman Rafique visited the dispensary at UC-83 and inspected the medical facilities.

He said that more than five million children in seven districts, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Mianwali, Layyah and Bahawalpur would be vaccinated. More than 39,000 workers of the health department will perform their duties. More than 17,800 polio teams are participating in the campaign. The minister asked chief secretary, all the commissioners and deputy commissioners to ensure that the goal of polio eradication is achieved.