Boy found butchered in Shahdara

LAHORE:A 15-year-old boy was found dead with his throat slit in a market washroom in the Shahdara area on Monday.
A shopkeeper had noticed the victim in a pool of blood in a washroom situated in a market and alerted police. A team reached there and launched investigations. The victim was identified as Mujahid, 15, a worker at a match factory.
During investigations, it came forth that a suspect Sufiyan alias Sunny had murdered him. He after committing the crime had hidden himself in his aunt's house. Police arrested the suspect.
Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man who was stabbed in Sherakot over marriage dispute died on Monday. The victim identified as Shan Ali had been stabbed over a marriage dispute few days back. He had been undergoing treatment in hospital. Body was removed to morgue.
ELECTROCUTED: An 11-year-old child died after electrocution from a metallic chord in Shahdara on Monday.
Reportedly, the victim Usman was playing at his rooftop when he received an electric shock after a metallic chord touched a high tension wire. He received 80 percent burns and was moved to a hospital.
BODY FOUND: A body was recovered from BRB canal on Monday. Reportedly, a passerby spotted the body floating in the canal near Rangers Headquarters on Bedian Road and informed police. A police and Rescue teams rushed to the spot and fished out the body.
LAHORE:The Counter Terrorism Department Punjab has arrested 11 suspects belonging to different defunct organisations...
LAHORE:A meeting was held under the convener-ship of Secretary Industries Ahmed Javed Qazi with Chairman Punjab Model...
LAHORE:A book titled "Telemedicine: A Novel Way to Fight a Pandemic" was launched here at the University of Health...
LAHORE:A man allegedly raped a woman in the Ghalib Market area on Monday. The victim alleged that the suspect Shahzad...
LAHORE: World Health Organisation Representative in Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipala visited the Institute of Public...
LAHORE:Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar...
Comments