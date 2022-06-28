Boy found butchered in Shahdara

LAHORE:A 15-year-old boy was found dead with his throat slit in a market washroom in the Shahdara area on Monday.

A shopkeeper had noticed the victim in a pool of blood in a washroom situated in a market and alerted police. A team reached there and launched investigations. The victim was identified as Mujahid, 15, a worker at a match factory.

During investigations, it came forth that a suspect Sufiyan alias Sunny had murdered him. He after committing the crime had hidden himself in his aunt's house. Police arrested the suspect.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man who was stabbed in Sherakot over marriage dispute died on Monday. The victim identified as Shan Ali had been stabbed over a marriage dispute few days back. He had been undergoing treatment in hospital. Body was removed to morgue.

ELECTROCUTED: An 11-year-old child died after electrocution from a metallic chord in Shahdara on Monday.

Reportedly, the victim Usman was playing at his rooftop when he received an electric shock after a metallic chord touched a high tension wire. He received 80 percent burns and was moved to a hospital.

BODY FOUND: A body was recovered from BRB canal on Monday. Reportedly, a passerby spotted the body floating in the canal near Rangers Headquarters on Bedian Road and informed police. A police and Rescue teams rushed to the spot and fished out the body.