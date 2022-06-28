Woman killed in roof collapse

PESHAWAR: A woman died and six others were injured when the roof of a house collapsed in Khattako Pul on the Phandu Road. Officials said the house of one Niamat caved in on Monday as it was dilapidated. Seven members of their family were trapped under the rubble. One woman died in the incident while six others were taken to hospital.
