Couple shot dead

NOWSHERA: A couple was shot dead over a monetary dispute in the Kheshgi Bala area in the district on Monday.Fazal Malik, a resident of Kheshgi Bala and son of the slain couple, told the police that he had gone for offering Fajr prayer, and when came back, he found his parents murdered and lying in a pool of blood. The complainant alleged that his father Haq Nawaz and mother Nazia had been shot dead by Khairul Ibrar and Ibrar, residents of Mandoori in the Kheshgi Bala area.