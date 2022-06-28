People in Mansehra decry power loadshedding

MANSEHRA: The commercial and domestic electricity consumers have decried the prolonged and unscheduled loadshedding in the city and its suburbs.

“Our businesses have adversely been suffering because of the prolonged power outages and if the Peshawar Electricity Supply Company [Pesco] doesn’t end loadshedding, we would come onto streets against it,” Raja Safeer, a local trader, told reporters on Monday.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had announced to end the prolonged power outages but the suspension duration had been increased significantly instead. “Our businesses have already been suffering adversely because of the high inflation and in such a situation the prolonged power outages keep customers away from shops and business centres,” Raja Safeer said. He said that clothes, electronics and mobile telephone shops couldn’t run without electricity.

Ajmal Khan, a domestic consumer said that the duration of the loadshedding had increased to over 16 hours a day and there was water scarcity as machines couldn’t operate in loadshedding and with lower voltages.