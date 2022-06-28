Curb menace of tainted food, drugs: Punjab CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has said that substandard, contaminated food and adulterated medicines will not be the fate of the people.

The chief minister stated this while addressing a meeting here on Monday.He gave a deadline of October, 2022, to complete the Agriculture, Food and Drug Authority projects that had been stalled for three-and-a-half years. He also warned that delays in the procurement of machinery and equipment would not be tolerated. A steering committee has been formed for the recruitment process, he noted.

The chief minister made a decision to put an end to the menace of adulterated food and medicines in the province and issued instructions to make operational Agriculture, Food and Drug Authority by October. He also made it clear that leniency in the procurement of machinery and equipment would not be tolerated.

A steering committee was also formed for recruitment in the authority.The chief minister said that the previous government played politics with the lives of the people suffering from impure food and medicines and intentionally put this project of national importance on hold without any reason, he regretted and maintained that those delaying the project for three-and-a-half years were accountable to the nation.

It was informed in the briefing given to the chief minister that the postponement of the project had increased its cost by Rs3 billion. The chief minister remarked that the incompetent previous government wasted national resources. Now, the negligence will not be tolerated, he asserted and directed to be apprised of the progress every fortnight and he would also visit the spot to review the pace of work.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning and Development, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Secretary C&W, Chief Executive Officer Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab and others.

JUI DELEGATION: A JUI delegation led by its general secretary Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri called on the chief minister on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest, including the political situation in the country.

Talking on this occasion, the chief minister laid emphasis on promoting the norms of tolerance and religious harmony in the society and pointed out that Ulema’s role in the promotion of a culture of non-violence was imperative. Maulana Ghafoor Haidri appreciated the budgetary steps for public relief by the Punjab government. Maulana Amjad Khan, Maulana Atiq-ur-Rehman and others were also present.