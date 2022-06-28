LG reps oath-taking ceremony venue changed

MANSEHRA: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has changed the oath-taking venue for the Local Government (LG) representatives from its office to Tehsil Municipal Administration in Mansehra for security reasons.

A notification issued by the District Election Commissioner of Mansehra, Mohammad Ishaq Khan Marwat said the oath-taking ceremony of the LG representatives of both Mansehra and Baffa-Pakhal tehsils would be held at its new Tehsil Municipal administration (TMA) Hall in Mansehra.

“The people at large and elected representatives of the Mansehra and Baffa-Pakhal tehsils are informed through this notification that the venue for the oath-taking ceremony has been shifted to the TMA from ECP offices because of the security and administrative restraints,” the notification said.

Mansehra is the only district across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the oath-taking ceremonies of the LG representatives of its five tehsils - Mansehra, Balakot, Oghi, Baffa-Pakhal and Darband would be held today (Tuesday).

The oath-taking ceremonies of newly elected mayors, chairmen and councillors of tehsil, village and neighbourhood councils in the 17 districts where the elections were held in the second phase in the province were held on June 20.