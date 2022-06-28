KMBL starts training programme

KARACHI: Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limted (KMBL) has launched a skill development programme for women in Mirpurkhas, Sindh, in collaboration with Sindh Graduates Association (SGA), a statement said on Monday.

The training program includes a complete tailoring course for women as well as informative sessions on financial literacy to impart knowledge and understanding of financial concepts along with banking products and services, the bank said.

It also aims to empower women and enable them to earn sustainable livelihoods, raise their standards of living, and understand value of saving money and investing in their family’s future, it added. According to KMBL, the participating women would be taught to realise their irrefutable role in well-being of their household, in case their families are faced with poverty.