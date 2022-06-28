KARACHI: Field offices of the State Bank of Pakistan Banking Services Corporation and authorised branches of National Bank of Pakistan will observe extended banking hours till 8:00pm and 12:00am on June 29 and 30 respectively to facilitate collection of government receipts and taxes, the central bank announced on Monday.

Accordingly, NIFT [National Institutional Facilitation Technologies] to arrange a special clearing at 12:00am on June 30 for same-day clearing of payment instruments, SBP said. SBP advised all banks to keep their concerned branches open on June 30 till such time that is necessary to facilitate special clearing for government transactions by the NIFT.