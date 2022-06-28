Gold gains Rs850/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs850 per tola on Monday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs141,850 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also rose by Rs729 to Rs121,614.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $6 to $1,833 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,560 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,337.44. Local jewelers said prices in the local market remained below Rs3,000 per tola compared with rates in Dubai gold market.