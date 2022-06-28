Stocks make a strong comeback as ‘inflow drought’ breaks

KARACHI: Stocks clawed back a good part of last week’s losses as investors greeted the receipt of Chinese dollars with a value buying binge, signaling the government has finally made headway in its talks with the IMF for reentering the loan programme, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index reclaimed 826.78 points or 2.01 percent to 41,878.57 after touching a high of 41,952.43 and a low of 41,051.79 points in the intraday trade.

Darson Research said the rally was a consequence of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) likely sharing of the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) with Pakistani authorities, indicating the two parties had reached an agreement coupled with the receipt of a Chinese commercial loan of $2.3 billion.

Arif Habib Ltd in a post-market note attributed the recovery to clarity on budgetary measures especially super tax also dubbed as "poverty alleviation tax" on large corporation’s profitability.

A second round of fresh tax measures, as a follow-on to the Federal Budget FY23, has been announced by the government, all in a span of 15 days. The key objective remains to seal IMF’s much-awaited nod and address some of the immediate macroeconomic challenges.

From our last update on 22 June, the government has announced an additional 6 percent poverty alleviation tax on 13 sectors. This is in addition to the slab-based poverty alleviation tax announced earlier. The government has made some key changes for various segments, making for additional Rs235 billion under revenue collection.

Sectors contributing to the performance included banks (+182.2 points), fertiliser (+96.9 points), cement (+93.3 points), technology (+85.0 points), and E&P’s (+80.7 points).

KSE-30 Shares Index also jumped 346.36 points or 2.21 percent to 16,008.81 points. Traded shares, however, decreased by 177 million to 247.901 million shares from 424.229 million shares. The trading value dropped to Rs7.378 billion from Rs12.806 billion. Turnover in the futures’ contracts decreased to 60.667 million shares from 252.575 million shares.

Market capital expanded to Rs6.972 trillion from Rs6.862 trillion. Out of 333 companies active in the session, 228 gained, 90 lost, while 15 closed without a change. Topline Securities said the arrival of Chinese funds worth $2.3 billion and progress on the resumption of the IMF programme spurred a buying spree.

The highest increase was recorded in share prices of Bata (Pakistan). The shoemaker gained Rs128.24 to close at Rs2,132.90/share. It was followed by Mari Petroleum, which increased by Rs97.51 to Rs1,790.97/share.

Unilever Foods was the worst-hit stock as it fell Rs250 to Rs25,400/share. The second worst loser was Bhanero Textile, which lost Rs25 to close at Rs1,465/share. Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks showed sharp recovery ahead of federal budget approval this week that was tied to the resumption of the IMF bailout programme.

Stocks surged on rising global equities and rupee appreciation after the credit of Chinese $2.3 billion loan to Pakistan. JS Research said the IMF agreement would remain the key driver for the market.

“We recommend investors to adopt ‘buy on dips’ strategy in the banking and E&P sectors,” the brokerage said. K-Electric Ltd ruled the volume chart with 32.041 million shares. The power utility rose 23 paisas to Rs3.09/share. It was followed by Treet Corp with 19.925 million shares. The company gained Rs1.56 to close at Rs30.12 per share. Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Unity Foods Ltd, Pak Refinery, TPL Properties, Cnergyico PK, WorldCall Telecom, Maple Leaf, Telecard Limited and Oilboy Energy (R).