Monday June 27, 2022
Lebanon’s top Christian cleric urges politicians to form govt

By AFP
June 27, 2022

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s top Christian cleric urged fractious politicians on Sunday to speed up the formation of a government to allow authorities to prepare for presidential elections due before the end of October.Lebanon’s Najib Mikati was nominated premier for a fourth time on Thursday after securing the support of 54 of parliament’s 128 lawmakers, including the Iran-backed Hizbullah, in consultations convened by President Michel Aoun.

