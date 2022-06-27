Israel’s Bennett thanks cabinet with end of tenure looming

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett hosted what was almost certainly his final cabinet meeting on Sunday, commending his government as "short-lived with great achievements", ahead of parliament’s expected dissolution this week.
Bennett, who took charge of an ideologically-divided eight-party alliance in June 2021, conceded last week that his coalition was no longer tenable, a shock announcement that is likely sending Israel to its fifth election in four years.
"Soon, unfortunately, the State of Israel will head toward elections," he told his ministers, with parliament due to hold a final vote to dissolve itself as early as Monday. "This was an excellent government, which depended on a complex coalition. There is here a group of people who knew how to put aside ideological differences, rise above and act for the State of Israel," he added, referring to an unprecedented alliance that counted right-wingers, centrists, doves and Arab Islamists.
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel on Sunday approved housing allowances for South Lebanon Army veterans residing in the Jewish...
MARSEILLE: Two popular coves in the "Calanques" area near Marseille, among southern France´s main attractions, saw...
OTTAWA: Canada on Sunday deployed two warships to the Baltic Sea and North Atlantic, joining a pair of frigates...
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s top Christian cleric urged fractious politicians on Sunday to speed up the formation of a...
AL MANSURAH, Egypt: A trial began on Sunday for an Egyptian man accused of stabbing a woman to death in a public...
NEW YORK: Jailed former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been placed on suicide watch -- despite not being suicidal --...
Comments